Monday, December 30, 2024
Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Loss To Dolphins

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns sacks Tyler Huntley #18 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Browns entered their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Instead, Cleveland extended it with one of their worst performances of the year, dropping a 20-3 decision to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Browns’ defense did its part for much of the game, holding Miami to just 13 points until late in the fourth quarter when Cleveland’s offense turned the ball over on downs to put the Dolphins on the 18-yard line with less than four minutes remaining in the game.

Despite the Browns’ strong defensive performance and a history-making day by defensive end Myles Garrett, Cleveland finished with their 13th loss of the season.

On Sunday, Garrett notched two sacks to make him the first player to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive years since 1982.

Still, Garrett gave an honest answer about what loss meant to him after dropping the team’s final home game of the 2024 NFL regular season to Miami.

“I want to get back to winning, whether it’s the last (game) or whatever’s in store for next season,” Garrett said.

Garrett focused on his team’s inability to earn victories as his main point after Sunday’s loss.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished with four tackles, three of which were for losses on Sunday.

Garrett is now tied with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson for the league lead in sacks this season with 14.

Last week against the Bengals, Garrett recorded his 100th career sack to become the youngest player to notch that milestone.

