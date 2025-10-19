Kevin Stefanski Gushes About Browns Rookie After Win

The Cleveland Browns delivered their most complete performance of the season Sunday, dismantling the Miami Dolphins 31-6 at Huntington Bank Field in soggy and windy conditions.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins led the offensive surge with 84 yards, punching in three rushing touchdowns to pace the attack.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised Judkins after the convincing win over Miami.

“It’s something that we worked very hard on to make sure that we got Q and our runners into the second level as much as we could, because we knew they would make some yards. So, there were some things that we blocked up really well. If you block it up well for Quinshon, he’s gonna make a lot of yards,” Stefanski said.

Q's gonna take advantage of every block he gets pic.twitter.com/kUwRXRrLmr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2025

His 46-yard touchdown sprint in the second quarter provided the highlight, marking the longest run of his young career.

The three touchdowns brought his season total to five, an impressive start for the rookie contributor.

Cleveland now turns its attention to a Week 8 matchup against the Patriots, where Judkins will look to build on this breakout performance.

The victory marked Cleveland’s highest-scoring output this year, a welcome change after failing to reach more than 17 points since their December 2 loss to Denver last season.

NEXT:

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Quinshon Judkins On Sunday