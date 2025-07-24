Browns Nation

Thursday, July 24, 2025
Andrew Berry Speaks Out About Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns opened training camp with a significant absence that has cast a shadow over their backfield plans.

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was nowhere to be found on day one, raising immediate questions about the team’s depth at the position and highlighting broader concerns about the organization’s draft evaluation process.

The second-round pick is currently dealing with serious legal troubles that have put his NFL future in jeopardy.

General Manager Andrew Berry addressed the situation with measured words when pressed about Judkins’ status.

“Any time a member of your organization is involved in a legal situation, particularly one that involves allegations of domestic violence, you lose sleep over it,” Berry said.

Judkins was arrested on July 12 and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery following an incident that allegedly occurred five days earlier.

The timing adds another layer of complexity to an already troubling situation, as Judkins has yet to sign his contract with the team.

Once viewed as a potential successor to Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield, Judkins now faces an uncertain path forward.

With legal proceedings ongoing and a likely league suspension looming, his rookie season appears to be in serious doubt.

