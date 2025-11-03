Overlooked Browns Defender Is Getting Pro Bowl Hype

The Cleveland Browns haven’t found much success on offense this season.

They’re constantly behind the sticks, facing third-and-long situations, and haven’t been able to get anything going in the passing game.

The defense, however, has been a different story.

That’s why even one of their most overlooked players is finally getting some recognition.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, veteran Maliek Collins could be a strong candidate for a Pro Bowl berth.

“The defensive tackles have been a strength of the team this season, and 10th year pro Maliek Collins is a big reason why. While No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham comes up the learning curve, Collins has played all season at a Pro Bowl clip. In fact, he’s ranked No. 4 among qualifying defensive tackles by Pro Football Focus,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, all eyes have been on Graham, and rightfully so.

The rookie has shown flashes of greatness against both the run and the pass, although he has experienced some typical growing pains.

Having Collins lined up next to him has been an insurance policy for this team.

The Browns are shutting down some of the best running backs in the game, and while it’s a collective effort, Collins definitely deserves praise.

The Browns will face an easier schedule coming out of their bye week.

Given some of the teams they’re going to face, their defense should absolutely feast, especially if their opponents turn out to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Then again, the defense can only do so much if the offense isn’t getting it done.

Hopefully, they will also get it together and finally play with a sense of urgency.

