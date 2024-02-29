Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski
Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski “has a ton of confidence” in quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At least that’s what he shared with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday (via SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter).

As mentioned in the clip, Watson appeared in just six games with Cleveland last season.

Watson’s dealt with injuries and a lengthy suspension since joining the Browns.

Because of that lack of availability, some aren’t convinced that he can be “the guy,” but Stefanski seems to think otherwise.

In the six games Watson started this past season, he won five of them, and in his last start, as Stefanski pointed out in the interview, was a monstrous 33-31 road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson did struggle statistically in some areas in 2023, including passer rating (84.3) and completion percentage (61.4), but Stefanski doesn’t sound too concerned about Cleveland’s current starting quarterback.

“Obviously he’s disappointed with not being able to play more due to injury last year. But I know how hard he works, I know how hard he’s working right now in rehab to get back. I have a ton of confidence in him and what he’s going to be able to do once he gets through his rehab and then we hit the ground running once he’s ready to go.”

Stefanski will be looking forward to potentially having Watson available for a full season.

Last season was a fine line dance by Stefanski in terms of getting something out of a wild quarterback rotation that included P.J. Walker and Joe Flacco.

While Watson continues to progress toward throwing again, it’s a good sign to hear some confidence from his head coach.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Rocco Nuosci
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Rocco Nuosci
Contributor at Browns Nation
Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Explains Why Browns Don't Need To Announce Offensive Play-Caller Now

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Analyst Questions Potential Nick Chubb Replacement As RB1

4 hours ago

2018 NFL Draft logo

Tony Grossi Predicts What Browns Will Do With Top 2024 Draft Pick

4 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

LeBron James Sends Strong Message About Myles Garrett

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running backs coach Duce Staley

Kevin Stefanski Gushes Over New Browns Coach

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Posted Career Highs In 2 Stats Last Season

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Co-Leads The NFL In Notable Rushing Category

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Announcement About Browns Facilities

6 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans with Deshaun Watson, Ken Dorsey

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Notes 1 Key Area Where Browns Showed Major Regression

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Criticized For 1 Aspect Of His Job

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Players Give Concerning Reviews To Browns In Recent Survey

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Notes Why Browns Could Trade No. 54 Overall Pick

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Myles Garrett Working Out With NBA Superstar

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message About Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Former Michigan WR Cornelius Johnson

Latest PFF Mock Draft Has Browns Drafting 1 WR

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Brian Callahan Makes An Admission On His Father Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

2 Key Browns Starters Expected To Test Free Agency

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former Browns WR Explains Myles Garrett's Real Impact

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Tony Grossi Details Browns Potential Trade Plans

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Brian Hoyer

Fans React To Brian Hoyer’s Comments About Johnny Manziel

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QBs Brian Hoyer and Johnny Manziel

Brian Hoyer Responds To Johnny Manziel Claims

2 days ago

Reporter Explains Why Browns Don't Need To Announce Offensive Play-Caller Now

No more pages to load