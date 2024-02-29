Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski “has a ton of confidence” in quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At least that’s what he shared with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday (via SiriusXM NFL Radio on Twitter).

"I have a ton of confidence in him" Kevin Stefanski on Deshaun Watson and his outlook for 2024https://t.co/7n37S3ibzw@Browns I #DawgPound I #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Mu58UffQRx — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 29, 2024

As mentioned in the clip, Watson appeared in just six games with Cleveland last season.

Watson’s dealt with injuries and a lengthy suspension since joining the Browns.

Because of that lack of availability, some aren’t convinced that he can be “the guy,” but Stefanski seems to think otherwise.

In the six games Watson started this past season, he won five of them, and in his last start, as Stefanski pointed out in the interview, was a monstrous 33-31 road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson did struggle statistically in some areas in 2023, including passer rating (84.3) and completion percentage (61.4), but Stefanski doesn’t sound too concerned about Cleveland’s current starting quarterback.

“Obviously he’s disappointed with not being able to play more due to injury last year. But I know how hard he works, I know how hard he’s working right now in rehab to get back. I have a ton of confidence in him and what he’s going to be able to do once he gets through his rehab and then we hit the ground running once he’s ready to go.”

Stefanski will be looking forward to potentially having Watson available for a full season.

Last season was a fine line dance by Stefanski in terms of getting something out of a wild quarterback rotation that included P.J. Walker and Joe Flacco.

While Watson continues to progress toward throwing again, it’s a good sign to hear some confidence from his head coach.