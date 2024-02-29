Reporter Explains Why Browns Don’t Need To Announce Offensive Play-Caller Now

The Cleveland Browns want to get better on offense next season.

Oftentimes, it felt like their offense was slightly outdated, but that also had to do with their struggles at the quarterback position.

Considering that, they decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, in addition to several other members of the offensive coaching staff.

Now, with Ken Dorsey taking the helm as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator, one big question remains: Who’s going to be in charge of play-calling?

That has been a recurring subject over the past couple of weeks, with some speculating that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would finally give up those duties.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com argues that this is a futile debate right now.

She says that the best thing the Browns could do right now is get to work together and get to know each other, the way they work, their language, and whatnot, and then they can make a decision (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

Dorsey has always been lauded for the work he’s been able to do with quarterbacks, as he’s helped Cam Newton have an MVP season and turned Josh Allen into one of the best signal-callers in the game, so the expectations are high with Watson.

Stefanski’s biggest strength is play-calling, so perhaps this teamwork could be for the best for this team going forward.

At the end of the day, both guys will have a hands-on approach to play-calling, and all that matters is that the players execute at the highest level, regardless of who’s calling plays for Cleveland in 2024.