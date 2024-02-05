Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

The Cleveland Browns have a new offensive coordinator, but they could also have an old issue.

Some fans and analysts have questioned Kevin Stefanski’s decision to call plays on offense, even though that has always been his biggest strength.

Notably, some believe that created tension between him and former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and they predicted he would give up play-calling duties to whoever took the reins next.

However, it seems like he’s not ready to make any promises right now.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Stefanski stated that they’ll “get there” eventually, hinting that it’s still too early to talk about that and stating that he’s looking forward to working with Ken Dorsey on the new offense (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on playcalling decision: 'We'll get there. It's February 5th." He's looking forward to putting the offensive together with Ken Dorsey — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 5, 2024

Dorsey is one of the best offensive minds in the game, and he’s done a wonderful job with quarterbacks in the future.

Nonetheless, he was heavily questioned and criticized for his play-calling in the past, so perhaps this could be a match made in heaven.

He can establish some new concepts and get this offense to a whole new dimension, all while the head coach continues taking care of the play-by-play decisions.

Even so, it seems like it’s only natural that Stefanski delegates and gives up play-calling duties at some point to focus solely on being the team’s head coach.

Whatever the case, the Browns’ offense should be quite exciting to look at next season, assuming Deshaun Watson is finally able to play an entire season with the team.