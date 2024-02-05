Browns Nation

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son’s Staff In Tennessee

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns went through a coaching staff overhaul, especially on offense.

However, one of their losses wasn’t exactly because they felt they needed a change of direction.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan decided to leave to join his son Brian’s coaching staff after being hired as the new head coach for the Tennessee Titans.

With that in mind, Kevin Stefanski jokingly told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he didn’t want to get in the way of Brian’s dream of bossing his old man around, which must be every son’s dream, adding that it was a unique situation (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

All jokes aside, the Browns will most definitely miss Callahan, who’s widely considered to be the best offensive line coach in the game.

His expertise was more than evident last season, as he put together a makeshift line multiple times due to injury, yet he always had that unit ready to perform and respond.

Finding someone who can efficiently replace one of the most experienced coaches in business won’t be easy at all, and the Browns seem to be taking their time with that decision.

In the meantime, new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be putting together some fresh concepts for an offense that seemed outdated and sometimes stagnant or predictable last season.

The Browns were a defensive-minded team last year and often struggled to find consistency on the other side of the field, and the front office has put an emphasis on fixing those woes this offseason.

