Kevin Stefanski Has Made A Decision About Play-Calling Duties

The 1-4 Cleveland Browns are on the verge of having their season completely fall apart as they head to Philadelphia for a matchup with the Eagles, who are coming off a bye and looking to get above .500.

The main reason behind the 1-4 start is the offensive ineptitude, as the Browns have yet to score more than 18 points in a game this season, which has prompted head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a big decision ahead of the Eagles game.

Insider Scott Petrak shared on X that Stefanski won’t surrender play-calling duties, saying that the team is constantly looking at what it can do better and that he is comfortable with the current amount of collaboration.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski won't surrender play calling: We're constantly looking at what we can do better.

I'm comfortable with the amount of collaboration we have right now on the headset. I want to stress it is a collaborative effort. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 9, 2024

Stefanski has likely earned the benefit of the doubt on this issue given the team’s success on that side of the ball in recent years without Deshaun Watson under center, but this offense has to start producing results regardless of who is on the headset before some tougher decisions are forced to be made.

The Browns are 30th in the NFL in passing yards due to a combination of Watson’s poor play, the wide receivers dropping balls, and the offensive line struggling to stay healthy, which is a great recipe for an anemic offense.

Cleveland’s schedule is about to get incredibly tough as well, with the Eagles matchup followed up with games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s a gauntlet that scoring fewer than 18 points per game against will result in a hefty losing streak, so we’ll see if Stefanski can get his boys rolling.

