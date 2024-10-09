Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad

The beaten and battered Cleveland Browns are currently dealing with injuries to safeties Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit, who are both missing practice this week and in danger of missing Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In an effort to tighten up the secondary in case both don’t play on Sunday, the team has added a little depth to the roster.

Browns insider Noah Weiskopf shared that the team is signing safety Trey Dean to their practice squad, a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs who also spent time with the New York Jets.

Dean played five years at Florida before making it to the NFL last season and winning a ring with the Chiefs despite not appearing in a regular season game, and he’ll now assume a similar role with the Browns with a slightly clearer path to getting onto the main roster and having an impact.

After being undrafted in the 2023 draft, he signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent and was quickly waived and re-signed to the practice squad before seeing his contract expire and signing with the Chiefs just weeks before the Super Bowl.

Grant Delpit didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a concussion and Denzel Ward was out due to a hamstring injury as well, so we’ll see if Dean has a shot of getting elevated before Sunday’s matchup.

At 1-4, Cleveland needs a win in the worst way and has to avoid this season flying completely off the rails by any means necessary.

