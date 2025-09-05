Key Browns Player Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns open their 2025 season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field with most of their roster healthy.

Several players appeared on injury reports throughout the week, but the team avoided major concerns heading into Week 1.

One notable absence will keep a young defensive player on the sidelines as he continues his recovery process.

The Browns ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on Friday ahead of the season opener.

Hall is still working back from a season-ending knee injury that required surgery last year.

The second-round pick from Ohio State passed his physical at the end of training camp and returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday. He continued that work on Friday but remains not ready for game action.

The 22-year-old showed flashes during his rookie campaign despite missing time due to both injury and suspension issues.

His absence leaves the Browns without one of their promising young defensive pieces, though the team enters the season in relatively good health.

Defensive end Myles Garrett briefly raised concerns when he appeared on Thursday’s injury report with a hip issue.

He returned to practice on Friday and told reporters he is ready to play against Cincinnati.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has been managing a quad injury that limited his practice participation this week.

Despite the reduced workload, he received no official injury designation for Sunday’s game.

The Browns know their current health situation can change quickly once the season begins.

For now, they head into their opener with most key contributors available and ready to face their AFC North rivals.

