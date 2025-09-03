Kevin Stefanski Hints At Big Role For Veteran Running Back

The Cleveland Browns released their first unofficial depth chart with Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson, and Raheim Sanders listed as the primary backfield contributors.

Cleveland’s running back situation has drawn attention after significant changes to the position group.

With Nick Chubb no longer on the roster and Quinshon Judkins not yet signed, the Browns are counting on Ford to anchor their ground attack.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently highlighted Ford’s impact potential and versatility across multiple roles.

“He’s a player that makes big plays. He has the speed to go the distance on any given time he touches the rock. Like you mentioned to me, he’s kicked return for us when he hadn’t done in the past and develop and worked hard at that and developed into a good returner. So, he’s a guy that we can trust in the run game, trust in the pass game and has that elite trait of speed,” Stefanski told reporters.

Ford handled a significant portion of Cleveland’s rushing responsibilities last season despite inconsistent opportunities throughout the campaign.

The Browns restructured his contract this offseason, reducing his salary while demonstrating their commitment to his expanded role.

The veteran running back has shown the ability to contribute in multiple areas. His return duties represent a new dimension to his skill set, adding value beyond traditional backfield work.

Ford’s speed gives Cleveland a big-play threat that can change games with a single touch.

Stefanski’s offensive system relies heavily on versatile players who can handle various responsibilities.

Ford fits that blueprint perfectly as someone who can line up in different formations and contribute on special teams when needed.

The Browns face a challenging schedule that will test their depth at multiple positions. Ford’s experience becomes crucial as younger players like Sampson and Sanders continue developing their roles within the offense.

