Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, September 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Turns Heads With Bold Joe Flacco Prediction

Analyst Turns Heads With Bold Joe Flacco Prediction

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Turns Heads With Bold Joe Flacco Prediction
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns head into Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals with their quarterback situation seemingly settled.

Joe Flacco has earned the starting role after a competitive offseason battle. However, questions remain about how long the 40-year-old veteran will hold that position.

The debate centers on whether rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will see meaningful action this season.

Some analysts believe the young quarterbacks might not get their chance if Cleveland performs better than expected.

ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer recently shared his thoughts on the situation during a discussion about the Browns’ quarterback strategy.

“I think Joe Flacco might start all 17 games. The coaches are going to want to win, and if that’s the case, they’ll go with the player who gives them the best chance to do it. If they’re projected to win eight games, like Tony Grossi predicted, and they’re still in it come December, I don’t see why you would start turning things over,” Goldhammer said.

Flacco brings several advantages to Cleveland’s quarterback room. His familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system runs deep after helping guide the team to the playoffs in 2023.

That experience provides stability in a position group that has faced constant uncertainty.

The veteran’s consistent performance throughout training camp and the preseason reinforced his status as the most reliable option.

With troubled star Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury, the Browns needed someone who could step in immediately.

Gabriel and Sanders remain developmental prospects for now. Both rookies showed flashes during camp but face the reality of backing up an established starter who knows the system.

If the Browns can stay in playoff contention through December, as Goldhammer suggests, there would be little reason to experiment with inexperienced quarterbacks when games matter most.

NEXT:  Browns Announce First Unofficial Depth Chart
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation