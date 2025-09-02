Analyst Turns Heads With Bold Joe Flacco Prediction

The Cleveland Browns head into Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals with their quarterback situation seemingly settled.

Joe Flacco has earned the starting role after a competitive offseason battle. However, questions remain about how long the 40-year-old veteran will hold that position.

The debate centers on whether rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will see meaningful action this season.

Some analysts believe the young quarterbacks might not get their chance if Cleveland performs better than expected.

ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer recently shared his thoughts on the situation during a discussion about the Browns’ quarterback strategy.

“I think Joe Flacco might start all 17 games. The coaches are going to want to win, and if that’s the case, they’ll go with the player who gives them the best chance to do it. If they’re projected to win eight games, like Tony Grossi predicted, and they’re still in it come December, I don’t see why you would start turning things over,” Goldhammer said.

Flacco brings several advantages to Cleveland’s quarterback room. His familiarity with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system runs deep after helping guide the team to the playoffs in 2023.

That experience provides stability in a position group that has faced constant uncertainty.

The veteran’s consistent performance throughout training camp and the preseason reinforced his status as the most reliable option.

With troubled star Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury, the Browns needed someone who could step in immediately.

Gabriel and Sanders remain developmental prospects for now. Both rookies showed flashes during camp but face the reality of backing up an established starter who knows the system.

If the Browns can stay in playoff contention through December, as Goldhammer suggests, there would be little reason to experiment with inexperienced quarterbacks when games matter most.

