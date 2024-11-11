Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Hints At New Role For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns won’t just go through the motions for the remainder of the season.

Standing on a 2-7 record, they know that they’re more likely to miss the playoffs than to make it.

Then again, this situation also gives them some freedom to test things out and assess some of their players.

With that in mind, and after announcing Jameis Winston as the starter vs. the New Orleans Saints, head coach Kevin Stefanski also revealed a potential new role for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Stefanski stated that the second-year quarterback could have some special plays for him on Sunday.

Truth be told, that doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense from a football perspective.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn’t bring anything to the table that they don’t have already in Winston, who’s also athletic and has a stronger arm.

From a player-evaluation perspective, however, that might be the right decision.

Thompson-Robinson is the younger player and a homegrown talent, and the Browns have always been high on him, so perhaps they want to keep him around as their backup quarterback for years to come.

But if that’s the case and if he’s back to full strength, then perhaps it would be better to have him finish out the season as the starting quarterback.

