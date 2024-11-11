Browns Nation

Monday, November 11, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Whether He’s Pleased With Change In Play-Calling

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season.

That’s why they moved on from Amari Cooper and Za’Darius Smith.

However, that doesn’t mean they should just waive the white flag at this point.

If anything, the second half of the campaign will allow the team to assess multiple issues.

Notably, offensive play-calling is most likely near the top of Kevin Stefanski’s to-do list, as that’s always been a big priority of his.

When asked his thoughts on Ken Dorsey calling plays, he had a rather blunt answer (via 92.3 The Fan):

“We’re 1-1, so I’m right down the middle,” he said.

Of course, that doesn’t tell us a lot, but it does make some sense.

There could be a lot of factors to consider when assessing Dorsey’s job as an offensive play-caller.

Assuming the team fares better, will it be because of the play-calling or because Deshaun Watson isn’t out there anymore?

The team did look much better with Jameis Winston taking the reins of the offense, just like plenty of fans and pundits thought it would.

Then, he regressed and fell back to Earth in his second start of the season, so it’s hard to make a thorough assessment of what’s actually going on there.

Whatever the case, it seems like Dorsey could be coaching for his job every single week.

Whether Stefanski will resume play-calling duties after this season will most definitely be a talking point again in the offseason, especially if the team decides to part ways with their offensive coordinator after just one year.

Browns Nation