Kevin Stefanski Hints At QB Change After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation continues to unravel, with Jameis Winston failing to provide the solution the team desperately sought after their massive investment in Deshaun Watson.

Brought in as a potential remedy for the injured Watson, Winston’s performance has been far from inspiring.

Winston’s struggles were painfully evident in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He completed just 16 of 25 passes for a mere 146 yards, coupled with three interceptions and zero touchdowns.

The result is a crushing 21-7 loss, further exposing the team’s quarterback challenges.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski finds himself at a crossroads.

When pressed about potential quarterback changes after the game, he remained noncommittal.

“We’re not going to get into any decisions right now,” Stefanski said, leaving the door open for speculation about the team’s next move.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on whether Jameis Winston will remain the starting QB: "I'm not going to get into any decisions right now." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 15, 2024

Winston’s third interception proved to be the breaking point.

Stefanski decided to bench him, inserting second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

However, Thompson-Robinson’s performance offered only little relief, going 4 of 9 for just 18 yards and throwing an interception late in the game.

Stefanski has consistently maintained that Winston gives the Browns their best chance to win, emphasizing the team’s focus on building a winning culture.

Yet, Winston’s repeated critical mistakes are testing that patience.

The coach may be forced to give Thompson-Robinson more opportunities in the coming weeks.

As the Browns approach their Week 16 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the quarterback situation remains the most intriguing storyline for this AFC North team.

