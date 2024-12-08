Kevin Stefanski Hints At QB Change After Sunday’s Loss

The Browns took a 7-3 lead over the Steelers in the first quarter of their game on Sunday, but that lead was short-lived as Pittsburgh scored 24 unanswered points en route to a 27-14 victory.

Cleveland struggled with keeping the ball against the Steelers as the team coughed up the ball three times during the AFC North battle.

Two of those turnovers were errant passes from quarterback Jameis Winston, bringing his season total to nine interceptions this year.

Despite his record-setting performance against Denver last week, the Browns could be nearing a quarterback change now that Cleveland is officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the news after Sunday’s contest as she asked Stefanski if Cleveland would consider playing Dorian Thompson-Robinson in future games.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski declined to answer if he’ll stick with Jameis Winston going forward. Chiefs coming to town next week,” Cabot said.

Winston finished the contest by completing 24 of his 41 attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

In addition to his two interceptions, Winston was sacked three times for 16 yards by the Steelers.

Thompson-Robinson has not played since coming into the Cincinnati Bengals’ contest on October 20 in relief of Deshaun Watson.

The second-year quarterback went 11-of-24 against the Bengals, throwing for 82 yards and two interceptions in the 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

Cleveland could opt to play Thompson-Robinson to see what his capabilities are, helping the team decide his future on their roster.

As Cabot pointed out, the Browns have a week to prepare for one of the best teams in the league as the Kansas City Chiefs visit next Sunday.

