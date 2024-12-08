Wyatt Teller’s Wife Calls Out Steelers Fans For ‘Disrespectful’ Behavior

A few weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2024 NFL season, with Jameis Winston and company getting the best of the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field.

On Sunday, the Steelers had an opportunity to get some revenge against their division rivals and secure their 10th win of the season, with the Browns traveling to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh as the underdogs.

Ultimately, Pittsburgh was able to get the best over their division rivals on Sunday, as they were firing on all cylinders all game long, leading to a 13-point win.

Along with losing a 10th game on the season, the wife of guard Wyatt Teller, Carly Teller, was furious after the loss to the Steelers on the road, as she claims the fans in Pittsburgh were “blatantly disrespectful” to her and other wives of Browns players, compelling her to take to her X account to vent about what happened on Sunday.

The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls. I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior. — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) December 8, 2024

On top of losing to a division rival, wives of Browns players getting harassed during the game is obviously something that no one wants to hear, as it is completely unnecessary for fans to go after them like this during a game.

Although there’s a lot of bad blood between these two teams, and any division rival in the AFC North for that matter, harassing wives in the stands is out of line and shouldn’t be tolerated and something those fans should be ashamed of in retrospect because, in the end, it is just a football game.

