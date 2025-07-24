Kevin Stefanski Hints At RB Plans If Quinshon Judkins Misses Time

Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and is dealing with legal issues following his arrest on domestic violence charges earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale.

The situation has created uncertainty around the Cleveland Browns’ rushing attack, forcing head coach Kevin Stefanski to consider alternative options.

With Judkins’ availability in question, Stefanski has already begun preparing for contingency plans.

The Browns coach addressed the situation and provided clarity on who would step up if needed.

“Browns Coach Stefanski says he would be okay saying Jerome Ford would move up to RB1 if rookie Quinshon Judkins misses time,” ESPN Cleveland’s Justin Cooper shared on X.

The 21-year-old Judkins remains absent from Cleveland Browns training camp, with potential league discipline looming under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

A suspension could sideline him for up to six games, disrupting the team’s original plans for their ground game.

Ford enters his fourth season with solid credentials. He rushed for 1,132 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023, then added 790 yards in 2024 despite reduced opportunities.

His combination of burst and field vision makes him a natural fit for Stefanski’s wide-zone system, while his contributions on special teams and in the passing game add versatility.

The Browns have depth beyond Ford. Rookie Dylan Sampson, selected in the fourth round from Tennessee, brings promise as a potential third-down weapon after totaling 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in college.

Pierre Strong Jr. and Ahmani Marshall provide additional options with their speed and special teams value.

Judkins was originally expected to replace Nick Chubb after his departure to Houston. His absence now forces Cleveland to reconsider its offensive structure entirely.

With Stefanski emphasizing a return to run-heavy football in 2025, the Browns may need to adopt a more balanced, committee approach to their rushing attack.

