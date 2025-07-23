Colin Cowherd Drops Bold Theory About Browns’ Future Coach, QB

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season without a clear starting quarterback, but conversations around the league have already shifted toward their potential future plans.

Speculation continues to build regarding Texas quarterback Arch Manning as a possible first-round target in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The theory gained additional attention when Colin Cowherd presented his perspective on the situation during a recent segment on The Herd.

Cowherd outlined what he believes could be a coordinated effort involving team owner Jimmy Haslam, the Manning family, and former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

“This is the worst-kept secret in the south. Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Browns, huge SEC Tennessee booster, leans heavily on the Manning family. Very close to the Manning family. Arch Manning is part of the Manning family, and this is where Nick Saban comes in. Saban is incredibly close to not only Jimmy Haslam, but Saban’s close to the Manning family as well. So, Saban, if he could land a top quarterback like [Jim] Harbaugh going to the Chargers for Herbert, he would take a phone call for the NFL. And there are two teams guaranteed to be awful this year in the NFL. Cleveland and the Saints. This is not a conspiracy theory. This story is a poorly kept secret. The Mannings, Haslam, Jimmy Sexton, Nick Saban,” Cowherd said.

"This is not a conspiracy theory… this story is a poorly kept secret. The Mannings, Haslem, Jimmy Sexton, Nick Saban" – Colin Cowherd on the Cleveland Browns chasing Arch Manning and Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/BzIBfBeyRM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 23, 2025

The foundation for this speculation rests on Cleveland’s projected struggles in 2025.

With Deshaun Watson’s future clouded by injury concerns and a quarterback room filled with question marks including Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel, many analysts expect the Browns to finish near the bottom of the league standings.

That positioning could provide the draft capital needed to pursue Manning, who is expected to take over as Texas’ starting quarterback this fall.

Saban’s role in this theory adds another compelling element. The legendary coach retired from Alabama in 2024 and joined ESPN’s College GameDay as an analyst.

While his daughter recently dismissed rumors of a coaching return, connections between Saban, Haslam, and the Manning family continue to fuel speculation about a potential partnership in Cleveland.

