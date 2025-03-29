Kevin Stefanski Is Showing Interest In Top QB Prospect

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and like fans of other teams that have top 10 picks, Cleveland Browns fans are anxious to see how it plays out for them.

Whether it’s signing a yet-to-be-named free agent or drafting one or multiple options at the position, the Browns are in desperate need of a new starting quarterback, especially with Deshaun Watson out for the foreseeable future.

Some believe the team will take a QB at No. 2, while others believe the team could wait until the second or third round to make their move.

There’s been traction and rumors about the Browns being interested in Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are said to be the top 2 QB prospects in the class.

If they pivot from one of those two players and go after a different position, the Browns could set themselves up nicely to draft a player like Jaxson Dart in the later rounds, assuming he’s still available.

As Albert Breer reported on X, Kevin Stefanski attended Dart’s Pro Day at Ole Miss, electing to skip time at Penn State with Abdul Carter.

One of the more interesting attendees to Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Pro Day today in Oxford: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. So while owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry were at Penn State getting to know Abdul Carter, Stefanski got some QB recon work done. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 28, 2025

Dart had an exceptional final season at Ole Miss, and after seeing what he did at the Combine and his Pro Day, the Browns would be remiss if they didn’t take a second or third look at him.

It remains to be seen how the team will evolve at quarterback moving forward, but considering their mediocrity over the past several seasons, the Browns can’t afford to whiff on another early-round prospect.

