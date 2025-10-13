Kevin Stefanski Makes Big Decision About Calling Plays

The Cleveland Browns’ offense continues to be a shell of what it’s supposed to be.

The team has scored just 20 points in three of their last 23 games, and the fans are pointing the finger at Kevin Stefanski.

However, the Browns’ head coach won’t change his ways.

Contrary to some rumors, Stefanski isn’t going to give up play-calling duties.

“Kevin Stefanski: ‘I’m going to keep calling plays but I want to stress we have to get better in so many areas, and that includes coaching.’

That shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Outside of a brief tenure with Ken Dorsey, Stefanski has never given up play-calling duties.

He’s been extremely conservative with Dillon Gabriel, and while it might make some sense because of the tough defenses he’s faced – both of them on the road – it’s time to unleash him and give him more responsibilities.

Gabriel attempted a whopping 52 passes in the loss to the Steelers, yet he failed to get 300 passing yards.

The Browns’ offense has been utterly disappointing this season, with rookies Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. as the only bright spots.

It’s hard to blame Kevin Stefanski for the way things have fallen apart for that unit, given that this was the roster Andrew Berry built.

Then again, we’ve reached a point at which it doesn’t even matter anymore.

And if he can’t turn things around and figure things out, he will have to be shown the door, regardless of whether he’s a good coach or not.

If someone else gets him, so be it.

