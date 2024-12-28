Browns Nation

Saturday, December 28, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear About Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have enough problems on their offensive line, as things stand out right now.

They’re aging, banged up, and haven’t performed up to their usual standards.

If that wasn’t enough, they might lose one of their best players in the offseason.

Star LG Joel Bitonio recently claimed that he would take some time off after this season to get healthy, be with his family, and determine whether he’s going to return for a 12th season.

With that in mind, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski claimed that he certainly hoped that wasn’t the case (via Scott Petrak):

“It looks like a Hall of Fame career to me. I hope these aren’t his final games. I think he’s got a lot left in the tank,” he said.

Some fans have often debated whether Bitonio is a Hall of Famer or not.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that he’s been one of the best players in franchise history, and that shouldn’t even be up for debate.

The 33-year-old was 100% on board about coming back after last year’s playoff loss to the Houston Texans, even in spite of a myriad of injuries.

Now, things are a little different.

While he has played in every game this season, he’s been pretty banged up, sustaining ankle, knee, back, elbow, foot, and pectoral injuries.

The body can only withstand so much wear and tear.

If he decides to retire, Sunday’s clash vs. the Miami Dolphins will be the last home game of his career.

The fans won’t want to hear that.

But if that’s the case, he’s definitely earned a right to ride into the sunset.

Browns Nation