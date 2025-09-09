Kevin Stefanski Praises Browns Rookie For Impact In Week 1

The Cleveland Browns found reasons for optimism in their season-opening 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite falling short on the scoreboard, several young players made strong impressions that could shape the team’s direction moving forward.

Rookie running back Dylan Sampson emerged as one of the brightest spots in his NFL debut.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently shared his thoughts on the rookie’s performance with News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

“I thought Dylan did a nice job. He was out there because we trust him. He has the ability, in the run and the pass game, to affect the game. But it’s all things that we’ve seen in practice,” Stefanski said.

Sampson delivered an impressive all-around showing in his first professional game. He caught all eight passes thrown his direction for 64 yards while adding 29 rushing yards on 12 carries.

His reliable hands and route-running ability stood out in the passing game. On the ground, he showed toughness despite the Browns facing challenges establishing their running attack.

The rookie’s dual-threat capability provides Cleveland with valuable offensive flexibility.

With Quinshon Judkins currently unavailable, Sampson’s emergence gives the Browns a dependable option who can contribute as both a runner and receiver.

His ability to make an immediate impact demonstrates the type of versatility modern NFL offenses require.

The Browns will need continued growth from young players like Sampson as they look to build momentum after a competitive Week 1 performance.

The rookie’s strong performance also gives Judkins valuable time to make up for practice sessions he missed earlier in camp due to off-field matters.

The Browns surely appear to have multiple viable options in their backfield as the season progresses.

