Analyst Reveals What 2 Browns QBs Need To Improve

Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Watson each have notable shortcomings that could play a big role in who emerges as the winner of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition. Fortunately, the deficiencies can be overcome with hard work, and each of them is doing whatever they can to succeed.

Despite generating some considerable hype during minicamps and OTAs, Watson will remain an injury risk until he proves otherwise. About to turn 31 years old in September, the veteran has not played in an NFL game since October 2024 after suffering a twice-torn Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, Sanders has shown improvement in his technique this spring, but that was in non-contact practices against teammates. Whether he can maintain that discipline against an angry opponent remains to be seen.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland revealed what the two Browns QBs need to improve leading up to and during training camp later this month.

“If you start with Deshaun, he’s got to make sure that he is doing everything right off the field. For him, it’s been about health. Making sure his fitness level is at the highest. Just being able to be fit and being available. In terms of Shedeur, he’s got to continue to work on his footwork. For me, footwork always ties into, do you understand what you’re seeing? When the feet match the eyes, that tells you that a quarterback knows where his progressions are based on the coverage. If you don’t know that, your feet are late. That just comes down to understanding what he’s seeing. That’ll be his next step,” Reisland said.

"For me, footwork always ties into what you're seeing. When the feet match the eyes, that tells you that a QB knows where his progressions are based on the coverage…" 🚨 @LanceReisland w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on where #Browns QBs Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson… https://t.co/TEfwrqmdYu pic.twitter.com/6llz1o7KLh — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 13, 2026

Watson has sent multiple messages on social media with videos showing his workouts. After the final minicamp ended, he remained at the Browns’ facility for weight-room sessions and is also developing chemistry with his receivers in extra practices.

He is thought to be able to thrive in head coach Todd Monken’s new offense and is seen as a superior athlete to Sanders. But to make those advantages work, he needs to remain healthy and on the field, which he has been able to do so far.

Sanders’ footwork is a crucial component of his ability to run the offense, and he has been praised for making strides in that area. It will help him avoid the interceptions that marred the seven starts he made as a rookie, and it should help him improve on a substandard completion percentage as well.

The Browns are thought to have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL, and in order for them to overcome that, one of their two potential starters will have to be almost perfect with many more ups than downs during the 2026 season.

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