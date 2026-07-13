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Analyst Predicts Who Will Lead Browns’ Pass-Catchers In 2026

Brandon Marcus
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Analyst Predicts Who Will Lead Browns’ Pass-Catchers In 2026
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a few new faces on the roster, including several rookies hoping to have an explosive first year in the league. One of them may end up being their most productive pass-catcher in 2026. Talking to 92.3 The Fan, Lance Reisland predicted that incoming wide receiver KC Concepcion might rack up the biggest numbers in the new season.

However, he stated that just because Concepcion could lead the team in passes doesn’t mean he will create the biggest impact.

“I’m gonna go with KC Concepcion [to end up with the most production of all the pass-catchers]. I think the Browns have balance on offense now. It means you’re gonna get true looks from defense. I think KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond will be the two guys when you talk strictly numbers, maybe not always impact. It doesn’t mean the most impact, but if you say numbers, I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say KC Concepcion has the most numbers just because those guys are easy to get the ball to and he’ll produce because not everybody else has to be right on the offense,” Reisland said.

During his last college season, Concepcion had 61 catches, 919 receiving yards, and nine receiving touchdowns. That is enough to inspire most analysts and lead to big expectations from the 21-year-old rookie. Of all the rookies in Cleveland, Concepcion has the most big-play ability.

He is coming to a receiving group that also features Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, plus Isaiah Bond, Luke Floriea, and Gage Larvadain. There are others on the roster, too, such as Tylan Wallace and Jamari Thrash.

New head coach Todd Monken seems very fond of Concepcion, and will likely scheme up some interesting concepts to take advantage of his talent.  He has also compared him to Zay Flowers. 

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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