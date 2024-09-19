Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, September 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had several players offer standout performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars, helping the AFC North franchise win its first game of the 2024 NFL regular season last weekend.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, for example, pinned the Jaguars deep in their territory on three punts, but none were bigger than his kick shortly after the two-minute warning that put Jacksonville starting at their two-yard line.

Bojorquez’s punt led to defensive end Alex Wright making the game’s biggest defensive play as he sacked Trevor Lawrence inside the team’s endzone to record a safety and give the Browns a five-point cushion.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was extremely pleased with what he saw from Wright before that play, too.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Stefanski’s comments he made about Wright during his weekly press conference this week, praising how far Wright has come since arriving in Cleveland.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on DE Alex Wright, who had key sack for safety vs. Jaguars: Really excited about his continued growth,” Petrak wrote, adding the coach said Wright “Gives us versatility where he lines up and rushes.”

Wright – whom the team selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft – has played in 35 games in his Browns career.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end had 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season as he helped create pressure on the opponents’ quarterbacks all season long for a defensive unit that ranked among the league’s best.

Cleveland is once again stacked at the defensive end position, and the Browns use rotations to keep those players fresh throughout the game.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Gave Honest Assessment Of His Performance

3 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement About His Stats

33 mins ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Explains Why Giants Game Is A 'Must-Win' Situation

18 mins ago

Referee Carl Cheffers #51 calls a defensive penalty during the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Browns Are Committing So Many Penalties

48 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What He Saw On Third Down Pass Against Jaguars

9 hours ago

footballs

Analyst Reveals Kadarius Toney's Status For Week 3

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Believes Giants Record Is 'Misleading'

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Send A Clear Message About Playing In Week 3

16 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

16 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the second quarter of the the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Questions Why Some Fans Are Rooting Against The Browns

19 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Denzel Ward Has Been This Season

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Shares His Thoughts About Amari Cooper's Performance

23 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Jerome Ford Set Speed Mark In Week 2

23 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Signed By Chiefs

24 hours ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Hanford Dixon Reveals 1 Player 'Rose To The Occasion' In Week 2

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Insider Believes Browns Rallied Around Deshaun Watson After Week 1 Debacle

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics

2 days ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Game Plan Sunday

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Made 3 Roster Moves Tuesday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson's Play Was More Important Than Getting First Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns punts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Host Points To 1 Unit As 'Difference Maker' In Week 2

2 days ago

Browns Nation