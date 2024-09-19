Kevin Stefanski Praises Growth Of 1 Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns had several players offer standout performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars, helping the AFC North franchise win its first game of the 2024 NFL regular season last weekend.

Punter Corey Bojorquez, for example, pinned the Jaguars deep in their territory on three punts, but none were bigger than his kick shortly after the two-minute warning that put Jacksonville starting at their two-yard line.

Bojorquez’s punt led to defensive end Alex Wright making the game’s biggest defensive play as he sacked Trevor Lawrence inside the team’s endzone to record a safety and give the Browns a five-point cushion.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was extremely pleased with what he saw from Wright before that play, too.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared Stefanski’s comments he made about Wright during his weekly press conference this week, praising how far Wright has come since arriving in Cleveland.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on DE Alex Wright, who had key sack for safety vs. Jaguars: Really excited about his continued growth,” Petrak wrote, adding the coach said Wright “Gives us versatility where he lines up and rushes.”

Wright – whom the team selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft – has played in 35 games in his Browns career.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end had 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season as he helped create pressure on the opponents’ quarterbacks all season long for a defensive unit that ranked among the league’s best.

Cleveland is once again stacked at the defensive end position, and the Browns use rotations to keep those players fresh throughout the game.

