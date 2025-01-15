Kevin Stefanski Releases Official Statement About Hiring Of Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns found their guy.

With the news of tight ends coach Tommy Rees being promoted to offensive coordinator, the Browns’ head coach posted a statement discussing the decision.

A quickly ascending, innovative football mind is taking on a larger role for us. pic.twitter.com/F3BOdo1Zdp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 15, 2025

Stefanski praised Rees for his work with the tight ends last season, stating that he always had that unit ready to perform regardless of the circumstances.

More than that, he believes that Rees will bring some fresh and innovative ideas and concepts to the Browns, hoping that they can build an explosive offense for the upcoming campaign.

Stefanski also called Rees one of the ‘top assistants in college football’ before joining the team.

Rees did a great job at Notre Dame and Alabama before turning pro.

Now, he’ll have to prove what he’s made of with a bigger title.

Of course, the fans shouldn’t expect him to handle play-calling duties.

While he did so with the Fighting Irish and the Crimson Tide, it’s highly unlikely that Coach Stefanski will relinquish those responsibilities again.

That does make some sense since it’s his offense in the first place.

The Browns hired Rees to be their third offensive coordinator in the past three years.

With that in mind, if things don’t work out this time around, perhaps it will be time to start pointing the finger at the head coach.

