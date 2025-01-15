Browns Nation

Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Analyst Proposes Interesting QB Trade For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That’s perhaps the only positive thing they got out of this past season.

However, while that could help, the team could also look to trade down and maximize those assets.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Nick Paulus had a rather interesting trade proposal.

He thinks the Dallas Cowboys could package Dak Prescott, the No. 12 pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to get the No. 2 selection and absorb Deshaun Watson’s contract.

As crazy as that might sound, the Cowboys would then be in a position to draft Shedeur Sanders.

That would also open the door for them to hire Deion Sanders as their new head coach.

Of course, both teams would also incur significant dead cap hits by trading their struggling, injury-prone quarterbacks.

But from a football standpoint, it does make sense.

However, it seems highly unlikely that either of these teams would be willing to take that chance.

The Browns would get an upgrade at the quarterback position, at least for the next couple of seasons, and they could also be in a position to get a star in this year’s NFL Draft, such as RB Ashton Jeanty.

It will be very interesting to see what GM Andrew Berry decides to do with this selection.

The good part is that the team will have plenty of options and some leverage for the first time in years.

Browns Nation