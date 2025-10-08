Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Big Update About Browns’ QB2 Situation

Ernesto Cova
By

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns traded Joe Flacco to a division rival.

However, contrary to what some might assume, that doesn’t necessarily mean Shedeur Sanders is the backup to new starter Dillon Gabriel.

When asked about that, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that Sanders still needs to clear some hurdles to be QB2.

“Still working through all roster things, and I have to be mindful of our players’ development,” Stefanski said.

That might frustrate Sanders’ fans and all the pro athletes lobbying for him, but it makes sense.

A backup quarterback has to be ready to take the field at any moment, as he’s always just one play away from entering the game.

Sanders might not be there yet.

That’s not to say that he won’t get there this season, but the Browns can’t afford to put themselves, or him, in that position if he’s not ready.

The fact that they traded Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals because they could get a fifth-round draft pick from a desperate team won’t make Sanders more ready all of a sudden.

This is one of those situations the team simply can’t win.

If Sanders gets the call and does well, many fans will blame the organization for not playing him sooner, even when he wasn’t ready.

But if he goes out there and struggles like he did in the preseason, many will blame the coaching staff, the offensive line, the play calling, or something else.

While the Browns don’t have the best track record when it comes to finding and developing quarterbacks, fans will have to trust the process here.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation