Kevin Stefanski Reveals David Bell’s Status

The Browns have focused on improving their wide receiver room over the offseason, and several additions have ensured Cleveland should have more production this season out of this position.

One player who was already on the roster – and primed for more production this season – is third-year athlete David Bell.

In Saturday’s preseason contest against the Green Bay Packers, Bell suffered a quadriceps injury that will keep him sidelined as he recovers from the setback.

According to analyst Daryle Ruiter’s Twitter post, head coach Kevin Stefanski estimated that Bell will miss a “week or two” as he recovers from the injury.

Bell has started in six of the 31 games he’s played for the Browns since the organization chose him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1 athlete made one reception for five yards in the contest against Green Bay on Saturday.

Bell was among several athletes the Browns had drafted that the organization felt would show significant improvement this season under Cleveland’s new pass-friendly offensive scheme.

New coordinator Ken Dorsey installed a three- and four-receiver offensive scheme this offseason, a base that will require the Browns to look to get the ball in the hands of playmakers at the wide receiver position.

In the offseason, Cleveland traded for Jerry Jeudy from Denver while also selecting Jamari Thrash in the fifth round of this year’s draft, players who could make noise in the team’s new offensive scheme.

Bell joined Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods as previous draft choices the team was looking at to add to their receiver depth.

