Browns Nation

Monday, November 4, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Decision About Who Will Start At LT

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Decision About Who Will Start At LT

By
Leave a Comment
Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled mightily with their offensive line due to a myriad of reasons, including multiple starters being hurt either this year or last.

Cleveland’s unit looked like it was finally coming together against the Baltimore Ravens, but this week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers showed that chinks in the armor still exist.

That’s one reason why head coach Kevin Stefanski’s announcement during his press conference did not come as a shock.

After experimenting with Dawand Jones for the past two games at the left tackle position, Stefanski has decided to continue working with the second year athlete at this position.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the news on X after Stefanski‘s Monday press conference as the head coach revealed his decision about which athlete would start.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said he’s sticking with Dawand Jones at left tackle,” Cabot wrote, adding, “(Stefanski) Still believes in Jedrick Wills Jr. and he needs to stay ready.”

Jones moved out of the lineup when Jack Conklin returned to the lineup, and Wills remained at his position.

Wills lost his spot to Jones two weeks ago due to an absence from the lineup.

Jones had not played on the left side of the line since his days at Ohio State, and he revealed last week he had reviewed video from his Buckeye days to prepare for the assignment.

Cleveland has a bye this week before returning to the field on November 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation