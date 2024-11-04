Browns Have Made A Decision About David Njoku’s Future

With the changes to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup and roster over the last few weeks, there has been one constant on offense — tight end David Njoku.

In his eighth season in the NFL, all of which have come with the Browns, he has caught 30 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in six games, and he remains a very reliable target for them in key situations.

However, he has been the subject of some trade rumors as the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline quickly approaches.

Per Jordan Schultz, while the Browns have reportedly gotten offers for Njoku, they’re “highly unlikely” to deal him.

Sources: Despite receiving interest on Pro Bowl TE David Njoku, the #Browns are “highly unlikely” to trade him. Cleveland views “Chief” as part of its long-term future. pic.twitter.com/3jRWImG6L7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2024

In 101 career games, Njoku has collected 317 passes for 3,519 yards and 27 touchdowns, and last year, he set career highs in receptions (81), receiving yards (882), and touchdowns (six) as he played a key role in the Browns overcoming season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb to make the playoffs.

At age 28, he should have a few more productive years left in his 6-foot-4, 246-pound body as long as he stays healthy.

The Browns made a major move just weeks ago when they traded veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, to the Buffalo Bills, which could mark the start of a retooling process.

But since Cooper departed, second-year wideout Cedric Tillman has stepped up and shown that perhaps he can be a major part of Cleveland’s future.

He has 24 receptions, 264 yards and three touchdowns this season, but almost all of that production has come in the last three games after Cooper was traded.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up About Rumored Changes During Bye Week