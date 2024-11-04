Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 3, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Browns 1-4 Home Record

By
Leave a Comment
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were among the league’s best at protecting its turf in 2023, finishing the year with an 8-1 record inside Huntington Bank Field.

This year has been a completely different story for Cleveland.

After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 on Sunday, the Browns are now 1-4 at home with only three more contests remaining inside their friendly confines.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a revealing answer after the game about his team’s inability to seal the deal at home (via 92.3 The Fan’s X post).

It’s tough to not play to our best,” Stefanski said according to the post, adding, “That’s really frustrating.”

The loss to Los Angeles marked the second lopsided score at home as Dallas defeated the Browns 33-17 to start the season.

The Browns have been competitive in all but one road contest, conversely.

Two of Cleveland’s three losses away from Huntington Bank Field have come by identical 20-16 scores, and the team’s other loss – a 34-13 walloping by Washington – has been the team’s worst defeat this season.

Cleveland has a bye next weekend, and then the Browns will play three of their next four contests away from the state of Ohio.

The Browns will travel to New Orleans in Week 11, and then start December with road contests in Denver and Pittsburgh on consecutive weeks.

With the postseason a long shot now that Cleveland holds a 2-7 record, the Browns will need to win the remainder of their contests to have a realistic chance of making a repeat appearance this season.

Browns Nation