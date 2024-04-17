Kevin Stefanski Reveals How Offense Will ‘Evolve’ This Season

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski relied on former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to run the team’s offense over the last four years.

After Van Pelt departed for the same role with the New England Patriots this offseason, Stefanski hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to run the unit.

Just two months in, how different will this year’s offense be from the product fans have seen over the past four years?

In a video clip posted to Twitter by an ESPN Cleveland producer, Stefanski explained that the offense has “to be evolving” to avoid stagnation.

The offensive evolution is due to opposing NFL coaches, Stefanski explained.

Trying to stick with the same plays each year would make the Browns’ offense too easy to stop due to the football-savvy coaches and players on the opposing team, Stefanski added

Stefanski said that during the offseason, his coaching staff will review tapes of other teams and borrow their plays to improve and tweak their own.

The head coach explained that fans may not see the tweaks immediately, calling the changes they are implementing thus far “subtle.”

That extended beyond the plays, Stefanski said.

Players’ assignments within the original plays would also change as position coaches assess and install unique rules for each position within the given play.

Stefanski – who is 37-30 in four years as Cleveland’s head coach – explained that these changes typically occur during the offseason and are not “as overt” and easily recognized by the fans or the media.

