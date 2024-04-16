Kevin Stefanski Reveals Latest Update On Injured Backup QB

While much of the Cleveland Browns’ injury news surrounds the status of quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, the team has another player at the same position who is also on the mend.

Second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a hip injury in the team’s Week 16 contest against the Houston Texans.

Little has been discussed publicly about the injury or rehabilitation for Thompson-Robinson since that game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski finally provided some insight as to when Thompson-Robinson could return to action for the upcoming season.

Mary Kay Cabot shared on Twitter Stefanski’s answer about Thompson-Robinson’s recovery, saying, “we’ll see when he’s ready to go” in response to DTR’s potential return date.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is working very hard to rehab from his hip injury and "we'll see when he's ready to go." — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2024

Thompson-Robinson has been working hard during rehab to make his return to the field, Stefanski added.

In his rookie season, the quarterback played in nine games for the Browns before being placed on the injured reserve list with this hip injury.

Thompson-Robinson earned his first start in place of an injured Watson in Week 4, going 19-of-36 for 121 passing yards and three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore.

Cleveland called upon the 24-year-old athlete to start again in Pittsburgh for their Week 11 matchup.

Thompson-Robinson earned his first victory as a professional quarterback, finishing the game with 165 passing yards and no interceptions.

In the Denver game the following week, Thompson-Robinson left the game with a concussion in what turned out to be his third and final start of the 2023 season.

