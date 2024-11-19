Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns need Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out there.

Perhaps not for this season, which seems to be a lost cause already, but for the future.

Nevertheless, football might be the last thing on his mind right now.

He’s dealing with a complicated neck injury, and some fear he might not even be able to play anymore.

That’s why it was somewhat discouraging to hear that Kevin Stefanski had no updates on his status.

As reported by Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, Stefanski said that his star linebacker was “doing well,” but he didn’t offer any clarity about when he’ll be able to get back on the field.

No update on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is on IR with a neck injury. JOK can return after two more games and is "doing well," per HC Kevin Stefanski. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 19, 2024

The Browns placed him on Injured Reserve (IR), and he is slated to miss the next two games at the very least.

However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that he must undergo a series of scans to determine if he can ever resume his playing career.

The Notre Dame product had emerged as a crucial contributor to the position and was a rising star for the Browns.

In just eight appearances, he logged 61 tackles and three sacks.

Even so, this is bigger than football, and his well-being is the only thing that matters now.

This has been a discouraging season for the fans from all standpoints, and this didn’t help much.

