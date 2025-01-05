Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Mike Hall Jr.

For the past three years, the Cleveland Browns have been without their first-round draft pick as the team dealt those – and other draft picks – to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland’s highest draft pick in that time has been their second-round selections.

That’s where the Browns’ highest drafted pick this year came from as the organization selected defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. with the No. 54 pick in 2024.

Hall has had an up-and-down season, being suspended for five games this year due to off-the-field issues he encountered in August 2024.

When he finally made his way to the field, injuries kept him from playing in some games this season.

His final game of the year could be a costly one for the defender.

Hall was carted off the field in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 35-10 loss on Saturday sporting an aircast on his right leg.

Following the game, Kevin Stefanski provided an update on Hall’s injury, noting he would require further testing to determine the severity.

“Disappointed to lose Mike. He was playing well … we’ll see what the MRI says but disappointed for him for sure,” Stefanski said.

Hall finished 2024 playing in eight games.

He recorded 14 tackles and one sack for the Browns this season, giving the Browns a taste of what he can do in the NFL.

Previously, Hall played at Ohio State and earned All-Big Ten recognition for his final season with the Buckeyes.

Cleveland will have several offseason decisions to make regarding their roster, and the severity of Hall’s injury could add to the list of positions the team will have to address in 2025.

