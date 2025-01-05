Joe Banner Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns have finished the 2024 NFL regular season, ending their season with a 3-14 record following Saturday’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland is now 40-44 under Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, suffering their third losing season in the coach’s five-year tenure.

Still, Stefanski has earned two NFL Coach of the Year awards during his time with the Browns, claiming those during his two winning campaigns in 2020 and 2023.

With Cleveland taking a significant step back this season, will the Browns keep Stefanski around for a sixth season?

All signs are pointing to yes, something that former Browns CEO Joe Banner seemed to allude to in his recent X comments about Stefanski.

“I think Stefanski is a good NFL HC, but not many teams would give a HC more time after not winning a playoff game in 5 years. Indicative of a lowered bar after a really rough history. He should definitely take back play calling for sure,” Banner said.

Banner pointed to Stefanski’s lack of playoff success as a reason for the Browns to consider making a change.

Stefanski did earn a victory in the postseason win during his time in Cleveland, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 to give the Browns their only playoff victory since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999.

The Browns are likely to retain Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry as the franchise’s ownership group is looking to bring stability to the organization, something that every other AFC North squad seemingly enjoys.

Banner served in Cleveland during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

