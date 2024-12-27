Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston’s Role For Week 17

Cleveland acquired Jameis Winston this offseason to help the Browns avoid a quarterback carousel like the team experienced in 2023.

Adding Winston to the Browns’ roster provided Cleveland with an insurance policy should starter Deshaun Watson be unable to finish the season.

Cleveland cashed in that policy after Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury in Week 7, naming the veteran quarterback the starter for seven consecutive contests.

His tenure this season ended against the Chiefs in Week 15 as he completed 16 of his 25 passes for 146 yards and three interceptions in the team’s 21-7 loss to Kansas City.

Before the team’s rematch against Cincinnati last week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefansk revealed that Winston was dealing with shoulder soreness, and the organization started Dorian Thompson-Robinson in his place.

Winston served as the emergency quarterback last week after he was listed as questionable throughout the week.

This week, Winston returned to the Browns’ injury report with that same injury, remaining a limited participant in practice.

On Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Winston will again be listed as questionable against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Stefanski noted that should Winston be available for the contest, the veteran quarterback would be the team’s backup this week, a change from the team’s previous contest.

HC Kevin Stefanski said Winston will be the backup QB if healthy enough. DTR to start vs. Miami. https://t.co/0skbAS4rZB — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 27, 2024

Winston went 2-5 in seven starts this season, and the quarterback made a total of 12 appearances in 2024’s season.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick completed 61.2 percent of his passes this season, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in his appearances.

Cleveland signed Winston in the offseason to a one-year, $4 million contract, and the quarterback has expressed interest in remaining with the Browns next season.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Browns For Uncertainty Surrounding Myles Garrett