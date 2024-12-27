Analyst Rips Browns For Uncertainty Surrounding Myles Garrett

Last week, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett gave an open and honest answer about where the Browns stood after their abysmal 2024 NFL campaign and what could lead him to seek an exit from the franchise.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he did not want to go through a rebuilding campaign with the Browns and said he would explore his options should the team go that route.

Garrett’s remarks have sparked a debate about the future of the Browns and whether Garrett should be traded for first-round picks if the team decides to launch a rebuild next season.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter has a strong opinion about this hypothetical situation, ripping the “failures” of the organization in its last rebuild for not adequately adding talent to the team’s current roster.

“This regime has not delivered the results … Myles Garrett did work out, but he’s not wasting his Hall of Fame career here,” Ruiter said.

“This regime has not delivered the results. Myles Garrett did work out, but he’s not wasting his Hall of Fame career here.”@RuiterWrongFAN on the #Browns uncertain position going forward 🏈⬇️ 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/HBngul2TrL pic.twitter.com/ANfVLkrrpR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 27, 2024

Ruiter was blunt in his analysis, calling the Browns’ rebuild after the 1-31 seasons in 2016 and 2017 a failure for the lack of talent the team still has on the roster despite eight first- or second-round draft picks over the next two seasons.

He listed quarterback Baker Mayfield as his prime example, suggesting he “didn’t work out here” but has been extremely successful in Tampa Bay over the past two seasons.

Cleveland was able to hit on multiple stars during the 2017 and 2018 drafts, including Garrett, tight end David Njoku, cornerback Denzel Ward, and running back Nick Chubb.

But the Browns also missed on several of their selections, like defensive back Jabrill Peppers, quarterback DeShone Kizer, and center Austin Corbett.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Will Be Placekicker For Dolphins Game