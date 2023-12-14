Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need Myles Garrett on the field to be at their best.

He’s an unblockable force, and the only tactics that could usually work against him are, well, outside of the rule book.

That’s why he didn’t mince his words against the officials following Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, calling the officiating “a travesty” because rival linemen repeatedly got away with multiple penalties against him.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that he’s been in touch with the referees to try and get them to do something about this matter.

The Browns coach affirmed that Garrett’s remarks weren’t a personal attack on the referees, but he added that he did have a valid point regarding the illegal blocks (via the Akron Beacon Journal).

“He has respect for this game. He understands that, he’s frustrated. It’s something I talk to the officials about every week leading up to the game is keeping an eye on the guys that are blocking him. So it really comes with being a great player. We want the other teams to play within the rules, obviously, but it hasn’t slowed him down. I mean, he continues to play at a very high level.”

There’s simply no way to contain Garrett at full strength without bending the rules a little bit, we get it, that’s just what happens with superstars like him.

Then again, everything has a limit, and Garrett has officially reached his.

Just imagine how efficient Garrett could’ve been if rival linemen wouldn’t get away with holding him on almost every single play.

The Browns’ defense has been the catalyst behind this surprising season, with Jim Schwartz at the forefront of this remarkable turnaround.

And while the entire defensive unit has excelled week in and week out, Garrett has stood on a tier of his own from the beginning of the season.

He should run away with Defensive Player of the Year honors, and in a fair world, he should even be an MVP candidate.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Names 1 Advantage He Holds Over The Rest Of The NFL

20 hours ago

browns stadium

Reporter Notes Browns Lead The NFL In Notable QB Category

22 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is 'The Best In The Business'

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Reveals Myles Garrett's Dominance Against The Jaguars

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Add Defender To Active Roster Before Week 15 Game

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Reacts to Viral Photo of Tommy DeVito's Agent

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Guard Names 1 Key Player Who Helped Secure Win Over Jaguars

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Had Classy Gesture With His O-Line Just Days After Joining Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players celebrate touchdown

Numbers Show Browns Have Major Success Against Winning Teams This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Major Advantage For Joe Flacco In A Playoff Scenario

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players Joe Flacco and David Njoku

ESPN Shows Browns With Chance To Finish Season As No. 1 Seed

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski Clears Up Roster Situation Involving Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Details Dawand Jones’ Growth During The Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Fans React To Terrible Dawand Jones News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has 2-word Description For Joe Flacco Tenure With the Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Gives Browns Special Recognition After Win Over Jaguars

3 days ago

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark

Former Steelers Player Says Flacco Almost Took Another Job Before Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes Big Projection About Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco About To Surpass Division Rival QB In TD Category

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Stat Highlights Joe Flacco's Remarkable Performance Against the Jaguars

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Studs and Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Jaguars In Week 14

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Insider Reports Browns QB Plans For Jaguars Game

4 days ago

Joe Flacco Makes Funny Admission About Having A TV Job

No more pages to load