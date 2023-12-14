Kevin Stefanski Reveals Weekly Tactic To Protect Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns need Myles Garrett on the field to be at their best.

He’s an unblockable force, and the only tactics that could usually work against him are, well, outside of the rule book.

That’s why he didn’t mince his words against the officials following Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, calling the officiating “a travesty” because rival linemen repeatedly got away with multiple penalties against him.

With that in mind, head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that he’s been in touch with the referees to try and get them to do something about this matter.

The Browns coach affirmed that Garrett’s remarks weren’t a personal attack on the referees, but he added that he did have a valid point regarding the illegal blocks (via the Akron Beacon Journal).

“He has respect for this game. He understands that, he’s frustrated. It’s something I talk to the officials about every week leading up to the game is keeping an eye on the guys that are blocking him. So it really comes with being a great player. We want the other teams to play within the rules, obviously, but it hasn’t slowed him down. I mean, he continues to play at a very high level.”

Kevin Stefanski: I talk to the refs every week about the guys blocking Myles Garrett. https://t.co/bCmGco2AeJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 14, 2023

There’s simply no way to contain Garrett at full strength without bending the rules a little bit, we get it, that’s just what happens with superstars like him.

Then again, everything has a limit, and Garrett has officially reached his.

Just imagine how efficient Garrett could’ve been if rival linemen wouldn’t get away with holding him on almost every single play.

The Browns’ defense has been the catalyst behind this surprising season, with Jim Schwartz at the forefront of this remarkable turnaround.

And while the entire defensive unit has excelled week in and week out, Garrett has stood on a tier of his own from the beginning of the season.

He should run away with Defensive Player of the Year honors, and in a fair world, he should even be an MVP candidate.