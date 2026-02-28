Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Browns Told Him He Was Being Fired

Kevin Stefanski has opened up about one of the most difficult moments of his coaching career.

The former Cleveland Browns head coach revealed that he knew he was being let go before the team even played its season finale.

Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, Stefanski shared that the organization informed him of its decision on the Thursday before the final game in Cincinnati.

“I was told of the decision the Thursday before the last game, which I was very appreciative of, that I could prepare my family for that and type of thing,” Stefanski said. “And listen, these are not lifetime appointments, these jobs. You know that you’re not signing for your lifetime. You understand that it’s a results business, so I respect that they made their decision, and I have no ill-will towards anybody there. It’s just part of the gig.”

His comments reflected an understanding of the business side of the NFL, where wins and losses ultimately determine job security. He emphasized that he holds no bitterness toward the organization despite the outcome.

Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland included significant highs and frustrating lows. He won NFL Coach of the Year honors twice and guided the Browns to the postseason. He finished his time in Cleveland with a 45-56 record and a 1-2 mark in the playoffs.

The decision came less than two years after Stefanski signed a multi-year extension alongside general manager Andrew Berry in June of 2024. But the NFL often moves quickly when expectations are not met.

Despite his departure, Stefanski’s comments suggest there is no lingering resentment. Instead, he framed the experience as part of the profession he chose.

Now, Cleveland moves forward under Todd Monken, while Stefanski turns the page to the next chapter of his coaching career.

