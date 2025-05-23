Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why Browns Traded For Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room doesn’t make a lot of sense at the moment, but it will sort itself out in the coming months, and fans should have a better idea after training camp about what the short-term and long-term plans are for the organization at the position.

There is plenty of excitement about rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but it’s unlikely that either will supplant the new veterans in town to become the Week 1 starter, especially given how daunting the early-season schedule is.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed during a recent appearance on The Ken Carman Show why the team traded for Kenny Pickett, who is firmly in the mix to be the starter and will likely be the frontrunner to win the job out of camp.

“Kenny’s an interesting young player. When that trade happened, I got a call, immediately, from coach (Pat) Narduzzi and he loves him. I can see what he loves about him.”

Narduzzi was Pickett’s coach at Pittsburgh and watched him blossom into a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Pickett spent two years as a starter before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

After winning a Super Bowl as Jalen Hurts’ backup, Pickett has another chance to be a starter in Cleveland, and Browns fans will be hoping he can be the league’s next great QB reclamation project, similar to Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Geno Smith, or Sam Darnold.

Pickett didn’t see much action last season, but the hope will be that he learned a lot by taking a step back and spending a year as a backup.

He and Joe Flacco will likely be the top two candidates to start Week 1, but this organization didn’t trade a fifth-round pick for Pickett for no reason.

Clearly, the Browns believe in him.

