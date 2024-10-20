Jameis Winston Calls Out Browns Fans After Sunday’s Loss

Deshaun Watson’s tumultuous tenure with the Cleveland Browns took another unfortunate turn on Sunday.

During the Browns’ 21-14 loss to the Bengals, Watson suffered what initial reports suggest could be a season-ending Achilles tear.

As he lay on the field at Huntington Bank Stadium following the non-contact injury, the home crowd’s reaction was less than sympathetic, with sarcastic cheers echoing through the venue.

This response from the fans drew strong criticism from backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Visibly emotional, Winston addressed the media after the game, expressing his disappointment with the crowd’s behavior.

“I’m deeply upset by the reaction to a man who has faced immense adversity for the past four years,” Winston stated, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

He further emphasized Watson’s dedication to the team and the city, regardless of public perception.

#Browns Jameis Winston on fans cheering Deshaun Watson while he was down on the field with his season-ending torn Achilles pic.twitter.com/RphsiUMxG6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 20, 2024

Winston, who entered the game in the fourth quarter as an emergency option, concluded his remarks by acknowledging the passion of Cleveland’s fanbase.

However, he stressed a lesson from his Birmingham upbringing: “Never kick a man when he’s down.”

“I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans,” Winston added.

“I know you love this game, from when I first got here. I knew these were some amazing fans. But Deshaun was treated badly, and now he has to overcome another obstacle.”

The Browns swiftly confirmed Watson’s Achilles injury, adding another layer of complexity to his already controversial Cleveland stint.

With Watson sidelined, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson initially took over at quarterback.

However, a late-game finger injury to Thompson-Robinson necessitated Winston’s entry into the game.

Watson’s time in Cleveland has been marked by constant scrutiny and underwhelming on-field performance.

The Browns’ substantial investment in Watson – including three first-round draft picks in a blockbuster 2022 trade with Houston – has yet to yield the expected returns, leaving the team’s future at the quarterback position in a state of uncertainty.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Calls Out Fans For Booing Deshaun Watson