Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans At Left Tackle For Jaguars Game

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns overcame season-ending injuries to several starters and still made the postseason.

By the end of the year, Cleveland was playing without Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, and Jedrick Wills.

Conklin, the Browns starting right tackle since coming to Ohio from Tennessee in 2020, tore both his ACL and MCL in Week 1 last season.

Wills, Cleveland’s left tackle, suffered an MCL sprain in Week 9 and missed the remainder of 2023.

Both players were inactive for last week’s game against Dallas and it showed.

The Cowboys came to town and roughed up Watson to the tune of six sacks and no less than 17 QB pressures.

James Hudson III started at left tackle during the contest and looked hopelessly overmatched.

On Friday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that he will wait 24-48 hours to determine whether Conklin or Hudson will start at left tackle, per Mary Kay Cabot.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he'll wait 24-48 to determine if Jack Conklin or James Hudson III start at left tackle. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 13, 2024

Whoever starts will have to fend off the Jags’ talented pass rushers, Trayvon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen.

In Week 1, Hines-Allen had only two tackles versus the Miami Dolphins.

However, this is the same Hines-Allen that had 17.5 sacks in 2023.

Walker, who had 10 sacks last year, pestered Miami all day with six tackles and two sacks.

Conklin and Wills have been practicing with the Browns in the past few weeks, but the coaching staff is playing it safe.

Although Cleveland desperately needs both players, the last thing the team needs is to suffer another blow to its already shaky offensive line.

