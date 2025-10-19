Browns Nation

Sunday, October 19, 2025
Kevin Stefanski Sends Message To Fans After Sunday’s Win

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Before facing the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, the Cleveland Browns sat near the league’s cellar with only a single victory through six games.

The Browns entered the season knowing the early schedule would be tough, but offensive struggles made their slow start all the more painful.

Rain and gusting winds turned Sunday’s matchup into a gritty, run-heavy affair—conditions that played perfectly into Cleveland’s hands.

Cleveland finally clicked, overwhelming the Dolphins in a commanding 31-6 victory.

Afterward, head coach Kevin Stefanski had a clear message for the fanbase.

“Shout out to all the fans that were out there in some non-ideal conditions. They stuck with us, and they always do. We’re very appreciative of the support from them,” Stefanski said.

The weather tested both teams, but Cleveland gave its fans the performance they desperately needed to see.

The Browns set the tone early and never looked back, striking first and maintaining control throughout the contest.

Quinshon Judkins carried the offense on his shoulders, tallying 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a breakout performance.

Dillon Gabriel managed 116 passing yards on 18 attempts while steering clear of turnovers, though the conditions limited what Cleveland could do through the air.

For weeks, the Browns have emphasized complementary football with the defense leading and the offense managing the game.

This time, all three phases clicked together. The defense and special teams created momentum-shifting moments that made scoring opportunities come easy for an offense that desperately needed them.

