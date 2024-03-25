Browns Nation

Browns Share Updates On Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb’s Recoveries

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb
NIck Chubb (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have two prime reinforcements on the field next season.

The Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb early in the 2023 campaign, and then, quarterback Deshaun Watson joined him on the sidelines.

Fortunately for Cleveland, it seems like everything is going right according to plan.

During his appearance at the NFL owners meetings on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that their quarterback is in “a good place” right now, adding that Chubb is rehabbing in the building every single day (Via Zac Jackson).

Chubb suffered a gruesome and complicated injury last season and some fear he might not be able to be the same explosive player he was, especially considering the fact that this wasn’t his first major knee injury.

He’s always been a fan favorite and one of Cleveland’s best offensive players, and he should continue to be a massive part of their offense if he’s back to full strength.

As for Watson, he recently started throwing again.

He suffered a shoulder injury after playing the best game of his two-year stint in Cleveland, leading the team to an epic second-half comeback over the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Patience is running out for Watson, though.

The Browns gave up a significant amount of draft capital to get him, and they signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, yet he’s only been able to play 12 games in two seasons.

Cleveland hopes new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey can get the best out of Watson, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see them consider all their options if that’s not the case in 2024.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

