Kevin Stefanski Shares Notable Update About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns surprised a lot of people with how they handled the 2025 NFL Draft, especially when they doubled up at quarterback with Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. Bringing Sanders to town generated plenty of excitement, but that excitement has turned to anxiousness with many fans as the 2-7 Browns continue to flounder while Sanders has yet to debut.

While Sanders hasn’t seen the field yet, that doesn’t mean he isn’t getting closer. He is now officially the backup quarterback, and unless Dillon Gabriel can take another step forward before the season ends, Sanders’ debut could come before 2026.

In the meantime, head coach Kevin Stefanski had an update on Sanders’ progress on Friday morning. While speaking with the media, he said that nothing has changed as far as practice reps go.

“He’s doing a really nice job including just now, coming off the field, with the red zone drill that we did. He continues to work very hard, doing a nice job at meetings, doing a good job on the field.”

Nothing has changed for #Browns QB 2 Shedeur Sanders as far as practice reps go pic.twitter.com/HakZKf9VQj — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 14, 2025

Cleveland’s Youth Movement Continues to Take Shape

Stefanski added that a major goal all season has been to be extremely intentional with the development of the young players, which has been vital since so many rookies are in prominent roles on both sides of the ball. Overall, the results have spoken for themselves.

Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson have taken over the backfield, Harold Fannin Jr. has been a Day 1 focal point of the offense at tight end, and Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger have been dominant forces in the front seven. It’s a team in a clear rebuild, but there are plenty of parts in place that should blossom and become foundational pillars for years to come.

Sanders’ day will come as well, and it’s clear the Browns are bringing him along slowly because it’s what they feel is best for his development. Though he remains a work in progress behind the scenes, it doesn’t sound as if he is much closer to seeing the field, based on him not getting more reps in practice.

