Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Narrative About 2025 QB Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns came away with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing last season with a 3-14 record.

It wasn’t the season the Browns were hoping for as there was some optimism they could compete for a playoff spot, but those hopes were quickly dashed.

Deshaun Watson failed miserably as the starter and then tore his Achilles, exacerbating the need for Cleveland to find a replacement either via the draft or free agency.

The Browns have been linked to veterans like Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins, though they could look to start fresh with a rookie from this year’s draft.

The top two prospects are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, but after them, there isn’t a lot of enthusiasm.

However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently shut down the notion that the draft has just two worthwhile quarterback prospects, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“This is a really good class from top all the way through,” Stefanski said. “I know you mentioned Cam and Shedeur, but there are really good players throughout this draft at that position. I’m impressed with the whole group.”

Quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers are expected to be taken at some point on Day 2 or early on Day 3 of the draft, so the Browns could look to address the position in the later rounds.

The early expectation is that Cleveland will select Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter at No. 2, because the prevailing thought is the Tennessee Titans will take Cam Ward at No. 1.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Browns take a swing on Ward or Sanders, depending on which one falls to them.

